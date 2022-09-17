Shenango Area Fire District firefighters were roused early Saturday to battle a blaze at a vacant home in South New Castle Borough.
The call was received at 6:36 a.m. to respond to the fire at the house at the southeast corner of Morris and Tresser. The house, which has been empty for several years, was a total loss, according to Lt. Brandon Baker of the Shenango Area Fire District.
"I was not the first on scene," Baker said afterwards. "One of our part-timers was working last night. He was going to be the first one on scene, and when he got on scene he reported that it was a fully involved structure fire. Moments later, I arrived on scene, I assumed command, and I immediately told all units that this was going to be a defensive attack fire only.
"We had the fire under control within a short time and out. Right now, the fire is pending investigation by Shenango Township's fire investigator."
The gas meter at the home had already been pulled, Baker said, but the electric line to the house was live.
"We were waiting on Penn Power to remove that line, and then we were able to finish our job," he said.
The Taylor and Slippery Rock township fire departments also responded to the fire, as did Medevac Ambulance and the New Castle and Shenango Township police departments. Baker said that although he assumed the initial command of the scene, he handed off to New Castle Assistant Chief Shawn Johnson for a time while firefighters tackled the blaze.
"Once things got under control, I took back over and we worked together in the role," Baker said. "It was a good job well done by everybody."
The house was purchased at tax sale last year by Level Up Property Management Group of New Albany, Ohio.
