By a 4-1 vote, New Castle city council on Thursday night approved the revised Act 47 exit plan aimed at ending the city’s financially distressed status by 2022.
Council president Bill Panella cast the only opposing vote.
“The people of New Castle are getting a bad deal on the garbage collection, “(Sylvan Heights municipal) golf course and the transit authority,” Panella said.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson said, “I respect you for your vote” in regard to Panella’s opposition to the measure.
New Castle was declared a financially distressed city on Jan. 5, 2007, when a petition was filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development under the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act of 1987, a plan for distressed municipalities. Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC and Public Financial Management were appointed as coordinators and a recovery plan was prepared in accordance with the Act. The plan was filed with the city clerk in June 2007, and adopted by city council on Aug. 8, 2007.
Council adopted amended recovery plans in November 2009, December 2010, November 2012, December 2014, October 2015, September 2016, April 2017, October 2018,
In June the coordinator prepared a three-year exit plan for the city. In July, council determined it is in the city’s best interest to adopt the revised exit plan and adopted it on July 19. The ordinance adopted last night was introduced on Aug. 8.
The plan, which is meant to facilitate tax base growth and reduce the city’s operating deficit while maintaining fiscal reserves recommends changes designed to end the city’s distressed community status by 2022. If city officials do not act, the coordinator states in the plan, New Castle’s tax base will continue to decline, its deficits will continue to increase and the city will have to make even deeper cuts and larger tax increases regardless of its Act 47 status.
Even with projected annual tax hikes, the coordinator predicts negative results in years 2020 to 2022.
If the coordinator believes the city is not ready to leave Act 47 oversight at the end of 2022, the plan states, the next step for New Castle is to be declared in a state of fiscal emergency with the possibility of receivership.
City solicitor Jason Medure said Thursday night’s vote “is the final adoption and must be voted on without amendments. You adopt or deny.”
Councilman Tom Smith said the city needs to attract economic development.
“There is a lot to like in the plan,” said Councilman Paul Stefano. “But we’re in a position where it’s ‘Yes’ or receivership.”
Stefano called the plan bad, incomplete and flawed.
“We don’t know where the American economy is headed, who will be governor or on council but their success in implementing the plan and some luck might save us,” Stefano said.
Councilman Richard Beshero said he is concerned about recommendations to cut off the transit authority. The city’s contribution, he said, is a match for state and federal funding.
“(Without it) we could lose public transit altogether,” Beshero said. “They say the county should take it over, but if they don’t, what do we do?”
He also noted that garbage collections will no longer cost $2.40 per bag.
“It will cost a lot more,” he said.
Fulkerson said council members debated with the Act 47 team on a number of items.
“We didn’t win but were lucky enough to get a reprieve on the transit authority,” he said.
Fulkerson said he is looking forward to an ad hoc committee of city and county officials and private citizens and urged the public to support the Home Rule charter commission.
“It’s a rebirth of New Castle,” he said. “Voters will elect a new mayor, at least three new members of city council vote on the question of home rule and select members to study it.
“It’s an opportunity to engage yourself in the rebirth of New Castle. If you don’t vote to change the form of government, if the citizens say no to home rule the new mayor and council will have little to say. A receiver will decide what happens in the community. I don’t want that to happen. The state won’t pull us out of the doldrums. It’s the citizens who will do that. We must unite, be the city we want to be. The only way to change is to become educated and understand the dilemmas out there (is to) make New Castle a better place.”
Panella also spoke of home rule.
“Without it we will lose the earned income tax. We’ll lose $4 million,” he said. “Home Rule will let us run government as we want it.”
