The Lawrence County commissioners want all residents to participate in the upcoming national census.
Tuesday, they approved a resolution creating a committee to help make that happen.
"This is vitally important that we get a complete count of all of our residents," Commissioner Steve Craig said. "Most federal funds and state funds are determined by what your populations is."
According to the resolution, the committee will, "plan and conduct local activities to increase community awareness and participation in the 2020 Census." The committee will create posters, flyers and handouts as well as other materials for radio and social media.
Craig said residents in the county may be hesitant to cooperate due to "political polarization."
"For every person we miss, who doesn't fill out the paperwork, who isn't caught door-to-door, we lose something like $2,500 a year in federal assistance per year over a 10-year period," he said. "You miss 10 people, it's close to a quarter of a million dollars over that period."
Commissioner chairman Dan Volger said that county Planning and Community Development Director Amy McKinney will begin to look for possible members for the committee within the League of Municipalities.
"In forming this Complete Count Committee, we want to have a diverse group of people," Vogler said. "We also want to have a geographically diverse group of people. We want people from the city. We want people from the suburbs. We want people from the rural areas of the county to be represented."
The official start date for the census begins on April 1, 2020, but commissioner Robert Del Signore says a census worker came to his home recently.
"My wife had a census taker at the house a couple of days ago," said Del Signore. "And (they) asked her one question, 'How many people live here?' and that was it."
The census committee will meet at least every three months, and will serve from September 2019 until March 2020.
The League of Municipalities began after of the Lawrence County Regional Council of Governments dissolved.
A nationwide census has been take every 10 years since 1790.
"(The census will) probably the most important thing that's going to happen in 2020," Craig said, "because it's going to determine our future for the next 10 years."
