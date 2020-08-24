VIDEO: Church's 150-year-old sanctuary to be razed

A century and a half of Lawrence County history is about to disappear.
But while much of the past will vanish when the section of Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church built in 1870 and expanded in 1951 is razed, a new sanctuary will take its place, and the congregation’s mission will carry on.
“The building has served the congregation very, very well throughout the years, but it’s time to put something else up,” the Rev. Jerry Dodds, pastor, said. “The Fifth Commandment says ‘Honor your father and your mother,’ and the people before us were spiritual fathers and mothers, so we honor our past, but we’re not stuck there.
“We love the Gospel, we are one with those ancestors and their commitment to Christ, to his Word, and to that salvation, which is of grace. That’s what we will continue to hold forth in this community.”
Not all of the church is coming down. A fellowship hall added in 1986 and a six-room education wing erected in 2004 will remain.
The sanctuary, though, is showing its age. There are rafters that actually were part of the 1837 church that preceded the current building, A routine 2006 building inspection found some of the overhead beams to be cracked.
“So you can imagine, that’s just gotten worse,” Dodds said.
The inspection also turned up a termite infestation. That was eliminated over a five-year period, “But the damage had already been done,” church historian Nancy Gibson said. “Some of the end beams, if you tap on them, you can hear that they’re hollow.”
There’s also some water damage along the sanctuary’s south wall, Gibson said, and the floor has some bounce in it.
Gibson’s passion for history, particularly that of the church, inspires a deep-seeded regret when she stops to think about what is about to disappear.
“I hate it,” she admitted, “but something needs to be done.”
She is not alone.
“There are many families who can trace their generations back to 1798; generations have gone here since then,” she said.
Still, both she and Dodds praised the spirit of reason and unity that has been demonstrated by the congregation’s building committee.
“This committee has 15 people on it,” Gibson said. “I thought, ‘Whoa, that’s too many. Getting 15 people to agree on anything is tough.’ I’m not on the committee, I took myself off of it. I’m too close to the 'old' subject to make a rational decision.
“But I have sat in on a couple of meetings, and they are all committed to doing the best for the congregation and how God wants this played out. I was amazed at how well they worked together and said, ‘Well, I don’t like this idea, but it’ll work, I’ll go with it.”
Not all of the church’s tangible history will go to the scrap pile. The 1870 pulpit, the largest of the building’s stained glass windows, a chandelier that originally was illuminated using oil and a stained glass “Bethel Church” window over the main entrance are among the treasures that the congregation is looking to integrate into its new building.
Many other items will be sold at an online auction, yet to be scheduled.
The congregation held its last service in the 1870 sanctuary Aug. 3, and is meeting in the interim at St. Anthony Church in Bessemer. That church, part of Holy Spirit Parish, was shuttered when the Diocese of Pittsburgh closed all of its churches to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can’t open all of our churches right now; there are just too many, and the sanitizing would be a challenge,” said Father Joseph McCaffrey, Holy Spirit pastor. “When the Protestant group approached us, we saw it as an opportunity to work with our fellow Christians and utilize space that, right now, we cannot effectively utilize.”
The church is being leased to Bethel, McCaffrey said, but the parish reserves the right to use the church for weddings, funerals and baptisms. “We look at it as an ecumenical, beautiful thing with fellow Christians working together,” he said.
Dodds is grateful for the use of St. Anthony, but emphasized that no matter what building is used for worship, the church is bigger than it.
“Architecture doesn’t define the church,” he said. “What defines the church is the preaching of the gospel, the administration of the sacraments and church discipline.”
The razing of the 1870 church, Gibson noted, is just a matter of doing “what is needed, as long as the gospel is preached from the Word, no matter what kind of facility.”
Dodds believes the people who worshipped at Bethel over its first two centuries would agree.
“Those people in that generation had a living, vibrant faith in Christ,” he said, “and they would be the first ones to say to us, ‘You carry on.’ “
