Shenango Area Fire District officials are awaiting a determination of the cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant South New Castle Borough home early Saturday morning.
The incident is being probed by the Shenango Township Police Department's fire investigator Morgan Hill, Fire District Chief Dave Rishel and Assistant Chief Brandon Rishel said Monday.
"The amount of damage done, though, is going to make it hard to determine a cause," Brandon Rishel added.
Firefighters were roused at 6:36 a.m. Saturday to respond to the fire at 2201 Morris St. The house, which has been empty for several years, was a total loss, Lt. Brandon Baker of the Shenango Area Fire District said Saturday.
"I was not the first on scene," Baker said afterwards. "One of our part-timers was working last night. He was going to be the first one on scene, and when he got on scene he reported that it was a fully involved structure fire. Moments later, I arrived on scene, I assumed command, and I immediately told all units that this was going to be a defensive attack fire only.
"We had the fire under control within a short time and out. Right now, the fire is pending investigation by Shenango Township's fire investigator."
The gas meter at the home had already been pulled, Baker said, but the electric line to the house was live.
"We were waiting on Penn Power to remove that line, and then we were able to finish our job," he said.
The New Castle and Taylor and Slippery Rock township fire departments also responded to the fire, as did Medevac Ambulance and the New Castle and Shenango Township police departments. Baker said that although he assumed the initial command of the scene, he handed off to New Castle Assistant Chief Shawn Johnson for a time while firefighters tackled the blaze.
"Once things got under control, I took back over and we worked together in the role," Baker said. "It was a good job well done by everybody."
The house was purchased at tax sale last year by Level Up Property Management Group of New Albany, Ohio.
