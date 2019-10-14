Although doctors are traditionally only responsible to treat patients physically, medical staff undoubtedly form relationships with the patients they see from diagnosis to remission.
"I get to know these women very well," said Deb Evans, an oncology nurse practitioner for Sharon Regional Cancer Care Center in Hermitage. "If I don't see them at the time of diagnoses in their early visits, I may not see them until they come back after their first cycle of chemo(therapy) and they're already starting to lose their hair."
Patients diagnosed with breast cancer have options for their treatment, but Dr. Maryann Payne, a breast and reconstructive surgeon for Steward Women's Health in Hermitage as well as other offices, said the trust she builds with patients has a lasting effect.
"I think they do have that trust in me because I've had a lot of people follow me," said Payne. "Surgery is very invasive, so you do have to trust your surgeon no matter what you're having done."
"They have confidence, you know, they have the trust," said Evans. "They want to go where somebody knows them that, you know, every time they go into a room and see someone, they don't have to go through their entire chart."
Evans says when a patient is undergoing chemotherapy treatment, the staff often get to know the women on a more personal level in that survivors attend follow up appointments for at least five years, and sometimes closer to seven or even 10 years depending on the medications survivors have been prescribed.
"We're seeing them every few weeks (in a six month period after definitive treatment) for a visit or lab work or whatever, and so we really get to know our patients, get to know their families well and their support team that's with them," said Evans.
Evans said it's interesting to see women she's only known during chemo treatments begin to grow their hair and begin to resume a normal life.
Previous experiences with breast cancer diagnoses in loved ones often give patients a sense of fear, Evans said. Most patients are concerned about nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy.
"To alleviate some of that anxiety, and knowing that we're going to be there to support them to help them manage any side effects that they may develop," said Evans.
"I've had patients say, 'When should I expect to get sick?' You know well, let's not expect (to get sick)," said Evans. "It's a matter of changing their expectation and changing their mindset."
Survivors also occasionally become worried when they experience pain in other parts of their body concerned the cancer has returned, according to Evans.
"We really want to have an open door policy that we want people to be comfortable coming in early to chat," said Evans.
In order to unwind from work, Evans exercises and spends time with her family while Payne spends time with her pets as a "pet therapy escape."
"I rely on my animals," said Payne, who has dogs and horses. "They're very comforting."
Payne and Evans often encounter patients who were scared to get a mammogram due to the possibility of finding cancer.
"I do take the time with patients and explain everything, which, I think, not knowing or not having the knowledge is scarier than not," said Payne.
Woman are often to conduct self breast exams, but Evans said often are unsure if they're doing them correctly and are even unsure of what they're looking for.
"Yes, it is helpful to do it (self breast exams) right and to know what you're looking for, but just having breast awareness," said Evans. "Being aware of your breast and to be able to pick up a change, you know, something that wasn't there last month."
Evans has been a nurse practitioner for over 20 years with 17 of those years in oncology.
Payne has been a surgeon for nearly 20 years, and is also a board-certified general and thoracic surgeon.
"Both of our styles are to take time," said Payne. "I think in this field, it's very important that we take the time to (speak with patients)."
"It's a part of good care." said Evans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.