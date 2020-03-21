Victory Family Church, which started its services in New Castle last month, will have church services online only during the coronavirus shutdown.
The church’s only services will be at live.lifeatvictory.com, at 6 p.m. Saturdays, and at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.
Anyone who wants to contribute to the offering may give online at the website under “give.”
