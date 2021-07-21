A Cranberry Township church that expanded into New Castle more than a year ago is planning a community-wide day of cleaning up and helping others.
The effort, planned for Saturday, involves more than 100 volunteers, most of whom are members of the New Castle campus of Victory Family Church.
John Owens, pastor of the New Castle site, said the church will conduct its annual "Serve Day" with seven total community service projects going on citywide throughout the day.
Painting at Hope Place will be done by 15 volunteers at the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, who will have lunch with the staff and residents afterward.
Outside work is planned for Cray Youth & Family Services downtown and the Cray Challenges school on Maitland Lane. Also at the latter location, a load of mulch donated by S&S will be spread around the school.
Teams will build stairs and do touch-up painting at Cray Visitation House, and weeding also will be done around the former downtown post office building and at the Diamond at Kennedy Square. The group also will be blessing the New Castle police and firefighters with cookies and baked goods, Owens said.
The biggest project of the day will be a home makeover for a widowed single mother with seven children, all of whom now attend Victory Family Church. The church is sending the family away to Kennywood amusement park for the day, Owens said. While they are gone, more than 40 people will converge on the house to do a complete makeover, including painting, electrical work and other improvements, redoing her deck, installing a dishwasher, and bringing in dressers and bedding. Ken Mixter of Beaver County, who owns a contracting business, is leading that project.
The entire team of volunteers is planning to meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Riverwalk for donuts and prayer before it breaks into groups at 9 a.m. for the projects, he said.
If people want to sign up to help, they can go before Friday to myvfc.info and a Serve Day tab will take them to a Serve Day landing page. They can click to join projects that are in New Castle.
Victory Family's first Serve Day in New Castle was two years ago, when 175 people volunteered. It was preempted last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"When we did this two years ago, we didn't have a church building yet and it was prior to our church launch and people drove up here from the Pittsburgh area," he said.
The entire effort is being funded through Victory Family Church, Owens said, adding, "Serve Day is part of our yearly budget."
Serve Day is a national event that involves thousands of churches nationwide. Officially, it was July 10 this year.
This year's New Castle effort is the biggest project for the entire church, which has more than 60 projects this year, Owens said. "It's basically our group," but he expects some community members to show up and help.
Owens said the mother who will receive the home makeover was down and out and when Victory Family met her at its Free Fuel Friday outreaches last year. She and her family started attending Victory Family's Sunday services, they have joined its "dream team," and "they all serve on one of our volunteer teams. She's one of the first people in and the last to leave," he said.
"We hope that people who are helped turn somehow to church," Owens said. "I've seen God change numerous lives when people just show up and be part of church and keep coming every Sunday, and take part in things going on, and you take God's words and apply them to your life."
Victory Family Church holds its services at 9:15 and 11 a.m. every Sunday in the New Castle High School Auditorium.
"We have about 900 people who call Victory Family Church home in New Castle," Owens said. "One thing we really do well as a church is community connection and relationship. I think people are hungry for that."
