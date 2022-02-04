The New Castle School District continues to reap benefits from the presence of Victory Family Church in the community.
Last week, church leaders surprised patrons at a New Castle basketball game by giving out 100 free Chick-fil-A sandwiches.
This week, the local church pastor, John Owens, topped that generosity by giving the New Castle Area School District a check for $20,000 from the church to jumpstart the high school’s plans for a student-run coffee shop. The venture will open in the library and will be manned by special education students.
Teachers, administrators and Kajonna Eggleston, 15, a 9th-grade student who will manage the small business, gathered in the library with church leaders Wednesday to accept the check, presented by Owens, his wife Kara and members of the church’s Kingdom Builders, a donation initiative that goes far above and beyond normal church offerings and tithings.
The goal is to do something for the students to teach them life skills and learn to manage money.
“It’s an honor and a privilege for the church to partner with the school district,” Owens said.
A room off the library has been designated as the kitchen area, where the coffee drinks will be brewed. Food service director Jeremy Bergman explained that special plumbing will added for the dishwashing and cleaning of the equipment.
“This is truly one of the instances where we can make a difference in the life of a child, where he or she will have an opportunity to learn life skills,” Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said. She credited principal Richard Litrenta, assistant principal Jonalyn Romeo, John Mozzoccio, the district’s special programs supervisor and food service director Jeremy Bergman for their help in the planning of it. The district has been discussing the idea for 2 1/2 years, she said.
Litrenta noted the project was delayed, in part, because of COVID-19.
“Without your help, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” DeBlasio told Owens. “We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. We accept it with our hearts full of joy.”
Mozzoccio said the plan is to open a coffee shop similar to those located inside the Barnes & Nobles stores. A nook in the library already is furnished with tables and chairs and high-top tables and chairs in anticipation of the venture.
The students who run the business will learn social skills, learn how to make different coffee drinks, how to order supplies for the food service department and how to manage money.
“A lot of residual benefits will come from this,” Mozzoccio said.
The coffee shop operation is to be supervised by life skills teacher Lisa Hites, who instructs 14 special education students, and Kate Blundo, a learning support teacher. Their students will work together to run the shop.
Part of the life skills curriculum, in addition to other school subjects, is to teach students how to handle money, make change, follow a schedule as if they are holding a job and train them for a vocation, Hites explained. She anticipates that Victory Family Church’s donation will move the project along quicker with a possible opening in March.
The idea for the coffee shop was first suggested to the district administrators by Bergman, who learned of a similar enterprise at Seneca Valley High School in Cranberry. The school sent Hites the start-up information of what is needed and what supplies and equipment to buy for it, he said.
Seneca Valley’s shop is called the Raider Roast, and it sells hot chocolate, coffee, iced tea and breakfast bread, and more options are being added to the menu. The coffee bar is popular among the students and staff, according to information from Seneca Valley’s website.
Bergman explained that the proceeds from the coffee shop, once it is in business, will go to pay for supplies and operations, but any excess will go into a fund for special education programs.
He expressed his gratefulness to all of the help that Victory Family Church has given the district, including the providing, serving and distributing of free food and dinners when the pandemic was at its peak.
Independent of the school, Victory also has supported the entire county by giving out free gas to people off the streets, conducting downtown cleanups, donating to countywide food programs, remodeling a home for a woman and her children in need, and funding initiatives of the city and a local agencies, among other local outreaches.
The church first got its start in New Castle with its first church service on Feb. 22, 2020, when the district agreed to lease its auditorium for its Sunday services, which are held every week at 10:30 a.m.
Owens credited Kingdom Builders, a donation initiative that helps to meet needs of the community and around the globe, for its donation for the school coffee shop. That is one of a list of projects targeted for 2022, he said.
“We’re so intent on reaching the next generation, and one way is to partner with the school to give students life and job skills,” he said, adding, “We get to reach so many people here in New Castle and around the world.”
Owens takes pride in his church reaching out and “give back” to the community in ways that are unique.
For example, at last week’s New Castle home basketball game, church members gave out 100 white tickets to game attendees. At halftime, a Chick-fil-A truck rolled in with hot sandwiches, and those ticket holders each got a freebie.
Owens said he talked to DeBlasio in early 2021 about a project the church could help with, and the coffee shop idea all came together about two months ago. It fit the church’s goal of reaching into the next generation, he said.
He explained that each year, Victory Family in New Castle has a $20,000 project. In previous years, it benefited the City of New Castle and Cray Youth & Family Services.
The idea of Kingdom builders is to raise awareness for future generations to support global missions, Owens said. Local donors and participants in the program, who attended the high school check presentation, were Victory congregation members Jarred Zarlingo, Janet and Mike Busin and Fred Martsolf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.