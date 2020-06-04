Victory Family Church plans to resume its live church services at New Castle High School beginning June 14.
The services had been temporarily suspended because of COVID-19 restrictions.
John Owens, pastor of the congregation, said worship will be on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. in the school auditorium.
The services also will be streamed online at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sundays on YouTube, Facebook and online at live.lifeatvictory.com.
“Victory is committed to creating an environment that meets government recommendations but is also faith-filled,” Owens said.
The church’s weekend services have been redesigned to create a sanitary environment that allows for social distancing, he said. Safety precautions are being taken, which include temperature checks for all attendees and a thorough disinfection of the premises, before and after all services.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks, and family units will be seated six feet apart.
“Church leadership is encouraging guests to make the best decision for their families and situations as they consider whether to physically attend the services or continue to worship online,” Owens said.
More information about the church is available online at lifeatvictory.com.
Victory Family Church and its volunteers have been actively generating donations and helping to serve free dinners to hundreds of families from the New Castle High School during the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.