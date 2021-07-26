Victory church scores with volunteers

Brian Richards, right, and his son, Levi Richards, 13, of Harlansburg pull weeds at Kennedy Square in downtown New Castle as part of Victory Family Church’s mission to help others.
A group of nearly 100 volunteers, most of them from New Castle, turned out to help clean up the downtown and various areas of the community Saturday under the leadership of Victory Family Church.
Axtin Scott, 7, encourages his sister, Delaney Scott, as they set out with their family to help clean up New Castle. They were the youngest volunteers at Saturday’s observance of National Serve Day, led by Victory Family Church.
Chris Scott, center, of Shenango Township and children in his family set out to help in the Serve Day event led by Victory Family Church, to help clean up New Castle. Their task was to clean up litter and pull weeds at Kennedy Square downtown. Others, from left, are Patrick McNicholas, 13; Dominick McNicholas, 8; Delaney Scott, 2, and Axtin Scott, 7.
The word is spreading that Victory Family Church is more than just a place to go to worship.
The church, which opened a New Castle campus at the New Castle Junior/Senior High School nearly two years ago, has made its mission to help people throughout the community and help to clean up the city.
The word is also spreading, that help is needed to make New Castle a more vibrant place to visit and live.
Nearly 100 volunteers turned out Saturday to clean up the downtown, pull weeds from flower beds, plant flowers and put in mulch and help a disadvantaged mother restore her home. The effort was all in observance of Serve Day, a national event.
The group gathered at 8:30 a.m. at The Confluence downtown, received their working assignments and went on their way to beautify the city and surrounding areas, including the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, Cray Challenges at the Walmo school in Neshannock Township and other Cray-owned properties.
Story continues below video
Church pastor and leader John Owens marveled that when he and his wife Kara, first came to town, they brought a “Dream Team” of volunteers with them from their home church in Cranberry to carry out God’s mission. On Saturday, most of the volunteers doing the work were from Lawrence County.
The entire effort was funded through Victory Family Church, said Owens, who noted that the church has 60 projects planned for this year, including a backpack program at the New Castle High School’s “back to school bash” planned for Aug. 23.
The church’s worship hours are at 9:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. Sundays in the high school auditorium.
Victory church scores with volunteers
