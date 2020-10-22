By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A longtime Ellwood City icon has vacated his post on the Lawrence County Planning Commission.
The commissioners at their regular meeting Tuesday accepted the retirement resignation of Dom Viccari, who has been a planning commission member for nearly 20 years.
Commissioner Dan Vogler commented, "I've known Dom for many, many years. Dom is a true public servant."
Viccari is a former Ellwood City Borough councilman and borough manager. He is retired as the head of the advertising department at the Ellwood City Ledger.
"He's a fine, fine person," Vogler said. An active member of the Ellwood City Historical Society, Viccari was instrumental in hosting a 76th birthday party at its headquarters for Ellwood City-born rock and roll recording artist Donnie Iris.
Vogler noted that Viccari was alway thinking and proposing ideas for his community and Lawrence County.
"I hate to see him leave the planning commission, and we wish him good health," Vogler said.
"He's always been a positive force for Ellwood City," Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel commented. "He will most certainly be missed in all of those arenas."
