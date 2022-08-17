The VFW Post 315 veterans council will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the hall.
The VFW will start planning the Veterans Day parade this month, so please bring any contacts that you have along with ideas.
The meetings are open to the public and you do not have to be a veteran to attend.
