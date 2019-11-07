The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 315 and its auxiliary are asking all veterans in Lawrence County to join them in walking or marching in Saturday's parade.
Anyone who has served at all in the military is encouraged to join the procession, Shirley White of Shenango Township, an active veterans widow and volunteer, said, adding, "I don't think people realize how many veterans we have in our county."
It is her personal mission to recruit veterans to be recognized in the parade.
Those who are interested in participating may join the formation at the VFW's location on the Columbus Inner Belt, behind the Cascade Galleria. White said they need not contact anyone, just show up and look for the VFW flags and banners. The VFW Post will lead the third division of the procession.
The parade, being organized by the Lawrence County Veterans Council, will begin at 11 a.m. with formation starting about an hour earlier.
The VFW is one of many units that will participate in the annual parade honoring the nation's armed forces. White noted that VFW Post 315, whose headquarters is on East Washington Street, is the last VFW post in Lawrence County. A post in Ellwood City and another one in Bessemer both closed in previous years.
High school bands, scouting groups, police and fire departments and many other organizations also have signed up to participate, interspersed with various other military organizations.
