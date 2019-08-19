The ninth annual Lawrence County Veterans Stand Down is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Cascade Park.
The event is aimed at helping homeless veterans, service members, their families, community members and families in need. It includes entertainment, free medical screenings, hygiene products, a light meal and multiple organizations with resource information and referral capabilities.
In times of war, exhausted combat units requiring time to rest and recover were removed from the battlefields to a place of security and safety. Today, “Stand Down” refers to a community-based intervention program designed to provide homeless vets access to community resources needed in rebuilding their lives.
Organized by Missy Russell, regional veterans programs coordinator with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, the Stand Down is part of a nationwide event begun in the late 1970s. According to Russell, the local Stand Down started as a result of VA Butler Healthcare approaching LCCAP about hosting an event.
For more information, call Russell at (724) 658-7258, extension 1414; Jesse Putnam at (724) 656-2172; Cathy Jennings at (724) 651-0355; or John Barton at (724) 674-7988.
