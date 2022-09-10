The 12th annual Lawrence County Stand Down is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Cascade Park.
The event, which is sponsored by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, takes its name from a term used in times of war, when exhausted combat units requiring time to rest and recover would “stand down,” exchanging the battlefield for a place of security and safety.
Today, “Stand Down” refers to a community-based intervention program designed to provide homeless veterans access to community resources needed in rebuilding their lives. Homeless veterans, service members and their families – as well as homeless civilians and the general public – will be able to receive:
•Health screenings
•Behavioral health services
•Job search support
•Social services
•Housing assistance
•Hair cuts (Free for veterans and service members)
•Hygiene products
•Free lunch (for veterans and military service members only)
•Military surplus (for veterans and military service members only).
Veterans will be required to show proof of service. Those who do not have such proof may ask for help at the registration table.
The Stand Down committee is seeking donations of food, new clothing, blankets, boots, toiletries or money to purchase such supplies. Anyone wishing to help may contact Missy Russell, LCCAP regional veterans services coordinator, at mrussell@lccap.org or by calling (724) 658-7258, extension 1414. Monetary donations may be mailed to Lawrence County Stand Down, 241 W. Grant St., New Castle PA 16101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.