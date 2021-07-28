Stephanie Bengoa-Wilson of the Pennsylvania American Legion Veterans Assistance Program will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at state Sen. Elder Vogel’s New Castle office, 1905 W. State St. No appointment is necessary.
The representative can assist veterans and their families and help them understand the benefits they have earned, enroll in the V.A. health care system, assist with the appeals process and more. Please take any documentation and paperwork you may need.
For more information, contact Vogel’s office at (724) 654-1444.
