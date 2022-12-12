Veterans representatives from the American Legion and the Department of Labor and Industry will be at the new office of state Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) on Tuesday.
The representatives will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at 1905 W. State St. in Union Township. Her office is the former office of state Sen. Elder Vogel.
The Labor and Industry representative will help with processing claims and assisting veterans who need jobs.
The American Legion field service officer will assist veterans in filing VA claims for disability compensation, disability increase and rating decision appeals, veteran or surviving spouse pension, burial and death benefits, addition of dependents, dependency and indemnity compensation, as well as other veterans’ benefits.
Veterans do not need to be a member of the American Legion to receive these free services, which are available to all veterans and their families. Appointments are accepted but not necessary.
The office can be reached by calling (724) 654-1444 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
