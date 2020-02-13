New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.