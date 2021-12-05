Americans likely had varying reactions on Dec. 7, 1941, when they heard that the Imperial Japanse Navy had attacked Pearl Harbor.

Among them: Shock; anger; fear; outrage.

Pete Masello went to a movie.

Just a high school sophomore at the time, Masello — now 96 — had left his Finch Street home on New Castle’s East Side, met up with two buddies who lived nearby, and began the walk to one of the city’s downtown theaters.

“We took a left on Lathrop, and a gentleman came out of his house, and he said, ‘Boys, the (Japenese) just bombed Pearl Harbor,” Masello recalled. “You know what came out of my mouth? ‘Where the hell is Pearl Harbor?’ I’d never heard of it.

“But three years later, I found out where it was.”

Masello and his friends continued on to their movie that day, but eventually, he would register for the draft at age 18 and, just months after his high school graduation in January 1944, he found himself in the Navy and assigned to a sub chaser and destroyer escort based at Pearl.

He doesn’t recall the movie he saw or the theater at which he saw it on the day of the 1941 attack. But he can remember what others were saying when he got home.

“Everybody was talking about it: how long is this going to last, why did they do this?’” Masello said “Most of them worried about having to go into the service. My mother was worried.”

Masello conceded that by the time he arrived in the South Pacific, “most of the destroyer escorts and the destroyers had taken care of most of the subs. But there were still a few out there.”

A radio man, Masello spent just over a year escorting destroyers and tankers around the South Pacific before the war in Europe ended on May 8, 1945, and Japan’s official surrender on Sept. 2.

Masello was the only World War II veteran present at American Legion Post 343’s Christmas celebration, where a series of videos and speaker Eric Burkett, a retired Marine Corps major who piloted an MV-22 Osprey aircraft, focused on the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

It’s an anniversary that doesn’t always get a lot of national observance among Americans. Masello seemed to take that in stride.

“I think the reason for that,” he said, “is that the people involved in all that, most of them are gone,” he said. “There are just a few of us who are left.”

However, Burkett, in his talk to a crowd of veterans and their families totaling more than 250 people, emphasized his conviction that Americans should never forget Dec. 7, 1941.

He called that date as one in which the nation’s foundational truth of each individual’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness came under attack.

“What the Japanese didn’t understand, but soon would find out, was that this way of life was a prized possession of Americans, and it was worthy of a great sacrifice to protect it.”

He cited the attack’s unifying effect on the U.S., not only spurring countless Americans to sign up for military service, but also inspiring those on the homefront to support them.

“Companies and factories transformed to produce items for the war effort,” he said. “Families did without, so supplies could be sent forward to the soldiers. War bonds were purchased with hard-earned money. People — minorities long overlooked for certain jobs and positions — were now fully employed and desired.”

Though discrimination and violence still existed, he went on, “the barriers that separated us by gender, race, nationality, creed — whatever — were being challenged and broken down to protect one thing: our God-given right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Burkett shared his experience of speaking to a local high school hockey team on Veterans Day last month. He noted that in the locker room, he saw people of different backgrounds, genders, religions, political affiliations, ancestral lineages “and millions of other things that make us different from one another.”

“But you know what wasn’t present?” he continued. “Anyone who cared about those things. Those young Americans were united around a cause of being the best hockey team they could be. They made a choice to look beyond the things that divided them so that they could unite to accomplish a goal.”

As did Masello, Burkett acknowledged that America is quickly losing its citizens who did the same to accomplish victory in the Second World War. But he reminded his listeners that that triumph did not come without the loss of 2,403 lives on Dec. 7, 1941, or the deaths 419,000 others by the end of the war.

“As I stand up here in front of you this evening, I am standing on the shoulders of giants,” he said. ”Remember the sacrifices of those Americans who died defending our way of life. Remember the lesson learned and the example set …

“Remember Pearl Harbor.”

