If New Castle loves a parade, its citizens might want to venture out Saturday morning to catch this year's Veteran's Day procession in downtown New Castle.
The event will include at least 71 units, including two giant parade balloons, some new veterans motorcycle groups, high school marching bands, dozens of marching military veterans, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, dance lines and many more which will wind their way through the downtown.
This will be the first year a horse-mounted color guard will lead the procession.
The parade will form 9:30 a.m. on the Columbus Inner Belt and in the parking lot of the Cascade Galleria and Beer 4 Less in preparation for an 11 a.m. start.
But before the step-off, a lot will happening on the other side of town, according to Jess Ealy, VFW Auxiliary president and secretary of the Lawrence County Veterans Council, and Brenda Gierlach, veterans council commander.
A national anthem-singing contest called "Get Excited for the Red White and Blue" is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grade. The competition will take place at Riverwalk Park, near Mill Street. Videos will be taken of the singers that will be sent to state judges to compete for $500 prizes. Contestants are to record their solo performances of the "Star-Spangled Banner" in the arrangement and genre of their choice, then upload the video to YouTube. The videos and signed entry forms must be submitted to the VFW auxiliary by March 31 for judging. Contest eligibility, rules, national awards and entry forms are available at vfwauxiliary.org.
Ealy said the auxiliary is hoping to draw more eager singers to the event.
Also at the Riverwalk, there will be face-painting, children's activities and food trucks, and Hugh Coryea will give Vietnam veterans and their families commemorative pins.
"We're trying to grow it into more of an event," Gierlach said. "Our veterans really deserve more credit than they get."
She remembers both of her grandfathers having served in World War II, and her father is a Navy veteran. She and her grandmother always would attend the Veterans Day parades in the early 1980s, and she remembers how crowded the streets were with everyone waving flags. She would like to get that tradition restored, she said.
"If we can get people here for the holiday parade, why can't we get them out for the veterans who fought for our freedom?" she queried.
Savannah Telshaw, a district honors choir student at Mohawk, will start the parade by singing the national anthem.
Leading the parade will be grand marshal Nick Newtzie, vice commander of the VFW Post 315, and horses from the Hermitage Fly High With Horses as the mounted color guard.
Parade balloons by Toni McKay of Starbound Entertainment will be an exact replica of a World War II Ghost Tank from the Ghost Army, a U.S. Army tactical deception unit during World War II, and a patriotic star. Both balloons will be mounted on dollies instead of flown, because of the high price of helium.
The motorcycle groups riding in the parade will include the District 25 VFW and the Vet X Riders, both newly established groups; Lawrence County ABATE, the CMVA (Combat Motorcycle Veterans), the Leathernecks Marine riders and the K Dogs Kidz Mission, which help kids through anti-bullying.
The normal parade route has changed because of road construction downtown, Gierlach said.
The parade route:
The parade will proceed from the the Columbus Inner Belt, turning right onto West Washington, the proceeding east to East Street, past AAA to the city police station, left onto East North Street, and left, back to the Columbus Inner Belt.
The New Castle Area Honor Guard will be set up where the former caboose is located on the inner belt, where it will perform a gun salute at the end of the parade. A VIP section will be stationed at the Diamond, on Kennedy Square.
The Lawrence County Veterans council meets at 6 p.m., the third Thursday of each month at VFW Post 315 to plan the parades and Memorial Day services. Participants need not be veterans to attend and help with the activities. The post is looking for volunteers and everyone is welcome, Gierlach said.
