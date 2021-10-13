While a new housing project that will rehab the former Red Cross House has support from city council, one councilman had concerns about the Human Services Center’s overall campus plans.
A public hearing was held prior to Tuesday night’s council caucus meeting for a conditional use request by the Human Services Center to operate a Fairweather Lodge at 222 N. Mercer St. Fairweather Lodges, which were birthed after a 1963 JFK-era law, is a multiple person home for people dealing with mental health issues. People who live in the home are not bound by court order, it is not a halfway house and they are free to move out and be on their own should they so choose. This particular house would be geared toward veterans.
Human Services Center operates three lodges adjacent to the Red Cross House on Grant Street as well as two on Croton Avenue. Human Services Center solicitor Jason Medure explained Tuesday the organization, which employs 145 full-time employees and has a presence in all eight Lawrence County school districts, is applying for the conditional use because Fairweather Lodges aren’t explicitly spelled out in the city’s zoning laws. Conditional use requests weren’t required when the previous five lodges began.
While Councilman Tim Fulkerson said he supported the current plans, he and council President Tom Smith brought up previous projects in the city that were to help veterans — including one by the Human Services Center for the nearby former Universal Rundle building at 217 N. Mill St.
“The old Universal Rundle building was supposed to be used for veterans,” Fulkerson said. “What is going to become of that building because it’s still owned by Human Services? Will it just sit there and what are the intentions?”
Tammi Gibson, who works with Human Services Center, outlined two grants totaling more than $350,000 the organization received that will go toward renovations, furnishings and operations of the house. Fulkerson said his biggest concern is that if the funding isn’t there, these type of projects dry up quickly.
Human Services Center executive director Michele Kelly-Thompson said the funding for the Universal Rundle project was put on hold by the organization’s board of directors, with multiple ongoing projects and the pandemic also contributing to the lag. Medure said the funding amounts Gibson outlined wouldn’t sustain the Universal Rundle building project.
“At this point, we’re continuing to look at how to fit that into the overall campus and projects. We’re able to get the funding to do Red Cross now, so that’s where the focus is,” Kelly-Thompson said.
In May 2019, Human Services Center president Paul Lynch came before a previous city council and asked the city to donate a parcel of land in the area between East Grant Street and Falls Avenue and North Mercer and North Mill streets. The area, known as Mill Street Commons, would have featured renovations to the Universal Rundle building and Red Cross House as part of a $10-million project. Human Services Center would have been the developer, while for-profit group Soldier On would have been the owner.
That project, which would have created 37 apartments for homeless veterans, was never started.
“It seems like when you keep coming out with multiple projects, you either finish the first one first and then you move on down the line,” Fulkerson said. “We have to look at that building every day up and down Highland Avenue. You have my support for (the Fairweather Lodge), but it’s hard to explain to the taxpayers Human Services is going to do this project now on Grant Street, but we’re just going to keep the Highland Avenue building on the back burner and hopefully one of these days it will come to fruition.”
Fulkerson commented that the building is blighted, but Kelly-Thompson and Medure countered that it is maintained and has never been in code violation. It is vacant, they said.
Other veterans housing projects have come before city council over the last five years, and so far none have ever been started.
Also in 2019, developer Charles Everhardt of Florida-based Lockwood Developmental Partners purchased the former St. Francis Hospital from UPMC for $25,000 with plans to serve out-of-state and out-of-county veterans.
When the former Youth Development Center was purchased by the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership in 2018, it also had plans to house veterans. Lynch, the previous owner of the former Penn Power building downtown, had plans to donate the downtown building to Human Services Center for veterans housing, but that plan was scrapped when business owners petitioned against it.
Human Services Center in 2016 came before council with a plan to create 30 one-bedroom apartments in the former Universal Rundle building, at that time owned by Lynch, for veterans housing as part of a $3-million project.
