More than 250 hungry veterans crowded into the Loyal Order of the Moose hall on Mercer Street Saturday for a pre-parade breakfast.
The event was sponsored by the Agent Orange Veterans Project. Hugh Coryea presented seven Vietnam War veterans with pins for their service.
The oldest veteran attending was 93-year-old Nick Rapone, father of Lawrence County Treasurer Richard L. Rapone. Nick Rapone also rode in the parade in the Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project vehicle.
The breakfast attendees included representatives from the Harrisville, Sharon, Farrell and Greenville American Legion posts, the Leatherneck Christian Bacon Motorcycle Association, combat veterans motorcycle groups, the Lawrence County Veterans Affairs office, the V.A. suicide prevention office in Butler, and Humana and Medicare Health by Boston.
