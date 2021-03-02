Veterans food giveaway moving downtown

A weekly food giveaway geared toward veterans is moving downtown.
The giveaway will take place at the Towne Mall/Cascade Galleria site on Saturday. All cars must enter the parking lot from the Columbus Inner Belt.
Veterans are invited to pick up food starting at 9 a.m. The public will be served at 10 a.m.
The boxes will be filled with meat, dairy and produce. Dry goods and milk boxes will also be given away. Those picking up food for veterans must show a veteran’s identification.
