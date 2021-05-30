It wasn’t the weather most would have liked for Memorial Day weekend, but it may have served its purpose.
A three-day weekend with sunny skies and warm temperatures would have been more conducive to what many consider the unofficial start of summer and the picnics, swimming and other outdoor activities that come with it.
Saturday’s day-long rain may have put a damper on at least two community observances, but the more somber atmosphere accompanying it likely reinforced the intent of the day as a time of reflection.
State Rep. Chris Sainato was among those attending the 125th New Bedford Memorial Day Program, walking in the community parade and later welcoming residents to a service at New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
“We walked from the field up to the church today with some of our great veterans in the community,” Sainato said,” and it was sprinkling a little bit, a little bit of rain.
“I said to myself, ‘This is nothing compared to what the men and women did when they fought for our freedom and did what they did so that we could be here to assemble today.”
Later, retired Navy Capt. Tom Patton also clarified the purpose of the day, differentiating it from Veterans Day (which honors all veterans) and Armed Forces Day (a salute to those serving now).
“Memorial Day,” he emphasized, “… is reserved as a remembrance day to honor those veterans who gave their lives in service to our country.”
That’s a theme that Ruth Fairchild — an Army veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm as well as National Surgeon General of the Veterans of Foreign Wars — expounded upon in New Castle.
Referencing the oft-repeated observation that “freedom is not free,” she asked listeners, “But how many times have we thought about what those words represent? Probably a whole lot less, if at all.
“All the money in our world can’t buy our freedom. Our freedom was given to us by those willing to pay the top price, the ultimate sacrifice: their lives.”
Fairchild then provided the numbers of American lives lost in each of the nation’s wars, a figure she said totaled 630,562, including 41 from Lawrence County.
“And we’re not done paying yet,” she said, adding that the figures she provided were from America’s major wars. “Americans have actually been in 93 conflicts or wars. So imagine how many more thousands of lives have paid the price of our freedom.
“All of these men are allowing us this three-day weekend to have picnics, to be with our families, and to be assembled here today.”
In New Bedford, Patton referenced the 16 men from the community who gave their lives for their country, and who were later recognized in a roll call.
“We need to thank God that these men lived,” he said. “They gave their lives to ensure that we here today can enjoy the freedoms and the liberties of being an American citizen.
“But those freedoms that we enjoy today came with a huge responsibility. They come at a very dear cost. So today, and every day, remember the true price of freedom and the debt that we can never repay. Remember where we came from and whose shoulders we stand on. Live your lives in such a way as to be truly worthy of their sacrifice.
“And above all, never, ever forget.”
(Reporter Debbie Wachter contributed to this story.)
