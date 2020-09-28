The 10th annual Lawrence County Stand Down is scheduled to go off as planned on Friday, even if it will look significantly different from past events.
The event serving veterans and homeless veterans and connecting them with programs, scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. at Cascade Park, will look more like one of the drive-thru food drives held throughout the area, according to chairwoman Missy Russell. This is the first Stand Down trying to do this type of venture in the state, she said.
"We're working on keeping it streamlined," said Russell, who is also the regional veterans services coordinator at the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership. "I think the biggest thing I want veterans to know is we're still here. We want to bring services to them. During a pandemic, the boots on the ground are needed and that's what we are."
In the past, Stand Down attracts anywhere from 175 veterans, service members, vendors general public and volunteers. Russell isn't sure how many will show on Friday.
On Friday, veterans can form a line of cars in the large Cascade Park parking. There, volunteers will go car to car registering veterans and service members and getting proof of veteran status, while the National Guard will help directing traffic. If a veteran doesn't have proof, volunteers will help them get it.
"We're still trying to keep some normalcy to it," Russell said.
An opening ceremony is scheduled for noon, and nothing will be distributed before that time. After registering, veterans will drive through and receive a box of goods full of donations and a free lunch. Person-to-person contact is being limited due to COVID-19 precautions.
"Veterans have the option of getting out of their car and going to the dance hall to get health screenings and free haircuts courtesy of the New Castle beauty school," Russell said.
There will be some items available for the general public, but everything in the dance hall is reserved for veterans and service members.
Masks and social distancing will be in effect at the event. Russell added that there's no need to come hours early.
"We're still here and here to help the day of the event to make sure it goes off smoothly to make sure folks in need get the services that they're eligible for," Russell said.
