The annual Lawrence County Veterans Day Parade will step off at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 from the Columbus Innerbelt.
The parade will proceed up Croton Avenue to East Washington Street, then head west to Kennedy Square.
Any group that would like to be in the parade should call Rod Robison at (724) 698-6012 or Jessie Putman at the Lawrence County Office of Veterans Affairs, (724) 656-2172.
