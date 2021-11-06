Sunny skies and hundreds of spectators lined along downtown streets welcomed Saturday's Veterans Day parade participants.
Veterans of all ages marched and drove through the parade route, which started along the Columbus Innerbelt, up Croton Avenue before turning left on East Washington Street headed toward Kennedy Square.
Also participating were local scout troops, community groups and marching bands and cheerleaders from New Castle, Mohawk, Neshannock and Laurel high schools.
