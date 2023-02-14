The Lawrence County Veterans Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at VFW Post 315.
The post is located at 1820 E. Washington St.
The agenda will include updating the by-laws and planning the Memorial Day service.
You do not have to be a veteran to attend these meetings and help plan events.
