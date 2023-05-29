For many Americans, Memorial Day serves as the unofficial start of summer and a day to have cookouts and barbecues with family and friends.
“For those who served in the military, Memorial Day serves a greater purpose,” Jason Snyder said. Snyder, a U.S. Army veteran, was the keynote speaker Saturday for the annual Lawrence County Veterans Council Memorial Day service held at the veterans memorial at the Lawrence County courthouse.
He said from the holiday’s roots as Decoration Day to clean and place flags at the graves of U.S. soldiers, Memorial Day should be a day where all Americans take time to reflect and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the country and its residents.
“Memorial Day is a day of grief and celebration,” Snyder said. “America will never forget their sacrifices.”
Snyder served from 2004 to 2005 in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, served in 2006 and 2008 in Bosnia and Kosovo and retired as a S4 in 2020. He said the soldiers’ final resting place shouldn’t be the only place where Americans remember their honor and commitment, stating we all need to remember the debt that can never been repaid every day at any place.
“It is up to us to use the gifts from those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Snyder said. “Let’s carry their sacrifices in our hearts.”
Veterans Council Commander Brenda Gierlach led the ceremony while Adjutant Jessica Ealy, who is also president of the VFW Post 315 Auxiliary, led the invocation and the benediction.
Members of VFW Post 315, the Lawrence County Honor Guard, American Legion Post 343 and the Marine Corps League were in attendance, while veterans from different wars and conflicts were honored.
Members of the Eintracht Singing Society sang the national anthem and “God Bless America,” while members of the New Castle High School Marching Band played Taps and marched with honored dignitaries down East Washington Street playing the Armed Forces Medley.
A memorial wreath was dropped into the Neshannock Creek from the East Washington Street bridge. Following the ceremony, a luncheon was held at the VFW post in New Castle.
For those who served in the military, Memorial Day serves a greater purpose, U.S. Army veteran Jason Snyder said during the annual Lawrence County Veterans Council Memorial Day service.
Speaking at the Veterans Memorial at the Lawrence County courthouse, Snyder said from the holiday’s roots as Decoration Day to placing flags at the graves of soldiers, Memorial Day is a day for Americans to reflect and remember those who died to protect this country.
“Memorial Day is a day of grief and celebration,” Snyder said. “America will never forget their sacrifices.”
He served from 2004 to 2005 in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom and in 2006 and 2008 in Bosnia and Kosovo before retiring in 2020.
He said the soldiers’ final resting places shouldn’t be the only place where Americans remember their honor and commitment, stating we all need to remember the debt that can never been repaid every day at any place.
“It is up to us to use the gifts from those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Snyder said. “Let’s carry their sacrifices in our hearts.”
Veterans Council Commander Brenda Gierlach led the ceremony while Adjutant Jessica Ealy, who is also president of the VFW Post 315 Auxiliary, led the invocation and the benediction.
Members of VFW Post 315, the Lawrence County Honor Guard, American Legion Post 343 and the Marine Corps League were in attendance, while veterans from different wars and conflicts were honored.
Members of the Eintracht Singing Society sang the national anthem and “God Bless America,” while members of the New Castle High School Marching Band played Taps and marched with honored dignitaries down East Washington Street playing the Armed Forces Medley.
A memorial wreath was dropped into the Neshannock Creek from the East Washington Street bridge. Following the ceremony, a luncheon was held at the VFW post in New Castle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.