For many servicemen and women who served during the Vietnam Era, their sacrifices for a long time went mostly unrecognized.
Now, a local group called the Lawrence County Agent Orange Project has taken up the banner for them.
The organization hosted a Vietnam memorial service Saturday to remember many of those locals who have died from, or are survivors of, the ill effects of Agent Orange.
More than 100 people attended the special ceremony at Cascade Park.
Agent Orange is a chemical herbicide that was used tactically by the U.S. military in herbicide warfare during the Vietnam War, 1961 to 1971. The exposure to the chemical years later has caused health issues, primarily cancer, among many of those U.S. soldiers.
The program included music and prayer, and the pledge of allegiance and a flag presentation was led by the Air Force Junior ROTC members of New Castle High School, under the leadership of instructor Anthony D’Urso.
A giant U.S. flag was suspended over the area from a ladder truck of the New Castle Fire Department.
Family members and friends participating in the event were able to memorialize their veterans by placing their dog tags on a commemorative tree in the military monument area of the park.
Music was by Tony Romeo, Nicolas Fair, Savannah Telshaw, Karen Murphy and Raven Chappell.
Prayers were offered by the Rev. John Mc- Cready, the Rev. John Fraser and Pastor John Young III.
Peach Capezio rang the bell and read the names of the deceased.
Special guests who gave speakers were state Sen. Doug Mastriano and state Rep. Marla Brown.
Those veterans still living and families received commemorative military pins.
Hugh Coryea, leader of the Agent Orange group, said 15 veterans and 35 families received the pins at the event.
Dog tags were hung in memory of these individuals: Stan J. Babick, Air Force; Edward Bartberger, George L. Brown, Robert Brown, Rex L. Bruno, Gary Carr, Charles Fair, Dale Johnston, Gerald A. Lombardo Sr., Garry R. McConahy, George C. Moore, Anthony J. Mottle, Richard L. Neyman and Alfred Zehetner, all Army; Edward Conway, Terry M. Dando, James G. Graft, Donald F. Halfhill and Earl Edward Trimble, Navy; and Richard J. Glidden Sr., Marines.
“It was beautiful,” Coryea said of the event, expressing his gratitude for everyone who participated.
He noted that the most well-known deceased veteran to be remembered with a dog tag was Bartberger, who completed three tours in Vietnam and who is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
“We wouldn’t be able to do the things we do without people making anonymous donations and donating to the jars,” Coryea said, noting collection jars have been placed in restaurants and other businesses throughout the county.
Some of that money went toward organizing the Vietnam memorial service, and the money is used for other events and to buy gift cards at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter for needy veterans and their families, he said.
