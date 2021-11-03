American Legion Post 343 will feed veterans for free — twice — on Saturday.
It starts with an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. The meal is free to all veterans with ID.
For others, the cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Later, the post will host a free luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. for veterans and their spouses. Others are welcome to eat for a donation.
The post is located at 134 N. Jefferson St.
For more information about the event, call (724) 658-3990.
