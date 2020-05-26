Veteran's book tells his tale, benefits school

Dan Martwinski is all about sharing his experience in Vietnam and believes other veterans should do the same.
“I felt like we were a part of two worlds. Our friends were going to college. People just didn’t like us,” Martwinski said. “Those that went to Vietnam bonded together. I’ve always encouraged guys to talk about it.”
Martwinski, 73, is talking about it in his book, “Just you and me God, Vietnam: October 1967, October 1968.” It can be purchased on Amazon for $12 but Martwinski does not take one penny in profit.
He is donating all proceeds to St. Vitus School, 915 S. Jefferson St., New Castle.
“This book is an account of my tour in Vietnam written primarily for my children,” Martwinski said. “I hope it will be of interest to others as well.”
Martwinski said a Vietnam War veteran used to go into the New Castle VFW, where he was a member. The man would buy three bottles of beer, only one of which was for himself. The other two represented buddies who didn’t come home from the war.
“He just wanted to talk to them. So I told my buddies, ‘This is crazy,’” Martwinski said. “So we just got together and talked about things we were doing. We didn’t talk to anyone at home about it.”
Then, a couple of years ago, Martwinski’s oldest son, Travis Martwinski, a captain in the Sharon Police Department, asked his father to write the memoirs.
“I just wrote a few notes and the next thing I know we put it in print,” Dan said. “A lot of friends called me and ordered the book.”
Today, he thinks more veterans should write their stories.
“It’s not taught in school any more in the history classes,” Dan said. “Now kids have no clue what it took for this freedom of ours.”
The book focuses on the year Martwinski spent in the northern part of South Vietnam.
He was drafted in October 1966 and was deployed to Vietnam a year later with his Army unit. Martwinski was a mortar gunner in the weapons platoon in A Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Infantry Regiment, 23rd Infantry Division, 198th Light INF brigade. His rank was specialist 4, equivalent to a corporal.
“What I didn’t realize at the time was that military experience would forever be a part of my life and at times, haunting,” Dan wrote in the book. “Its results and consequences would surface for years to come. My fear of crowds, even to this day, is an issue-creating situation. And there would be the nightmares, anger, anguish and loneliness to name a few more.”
Dan is very proud of his family. He dedicated the book to his wife, Judy. He is father of two: Travis and Vincent Martwinski, who is the chief detective with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office. Dan has five grandchildren, Anthony, Eric, Vincent and Lauren. His youngest grandson, Cameron Martwinski, was murdered in New Castle in February, 2018.
Dan was not a professional writer, but the job he worked in — staff at the now-closed Youth Development Center in Shenango Township, Lawrence County — called for a lot of writing.
“He writes something every day,” Judy said. “He writes to his niece and her significant other. He has cousins out in New Mexico, he’ll write to them. He has a great-nephew in Virginia. And he sponsors a child in Honduras and one in Nicaragua. He writes to them all the time.”
The comments Dan has been receiving about the book are amazing, he said.
“They said, ‘Wow, what a book! What a way to write it,’” Dan said. “One of the people from the VFW said it was the best book he’s ever read about Vietnam.”
Dan said Vietnam left him permanently changed.
“Once you were there and you smell it, you’ll never be the same,” Martwinski said. “It was different. It never went away. It was unbelievable.”
