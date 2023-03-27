Two weeks after veteran Marine Brad Washabaugh was sent home from a 1983 Beirut peacekeeping mission, two truck bombs struck American housing in Lebanon’s capital, killing 241 U.S. and French military personnel.
“We were on the ship and saw it (televised),” said Washabaugh, a Pittsburgh native who lives in Cary, N.C. “I was in disbelief. I just saw these people. We could see name after name (on a list of the dead).”
The 68-year-old Clarion University graduate shared the story during a virtual Veterans Breakfast Club event. Washabaugh, director of the program committee for the non-profit, asks that veterans and families attend and consider sharing their stories.
The club will host a free live breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. April 22 at Medure’s Catering at 2500 New Butler Road. Reservations are required. To make a reservation, call 412-623-9029 or email Betty@veteransbreakfastclub.org. Space is limited to 225. Guests do not need to be veterans.
Founded in 2008, the Pittsburgh-based Veterans Breakfast Club attempts to create communities of listening around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. It’s the group’s belief that through its work, people will be connected, educated, healed and inspired.
“If they are comfortable, I would encourage them to speak while the opportunity exists,” Washabaugh said. “It’s important for veterans and non-veterans to come together and share their stories.”
Historian Todd DePastino founded the club after interviewing World War II veterans for a book.
“They were willing to share details of their service,” DePastino said. “There was something magical about that. So many of us have questions, but we don’t know what to ask.”
He added, “We really end up not knowing about these extraordinary experiences these men and women have had while serving in defense of our country.”
The club has held about 1,000 breakfasts for veterans and their families throughout Pennsylvania.
The New Castle Rotary is hosting the event. Rotarian Diane Coury Jacob, who is the event chairwoman, said she met DePastino during a Veterans Breakfast Club fundraiser in Mercer County.
“I was speechless,” Coury Jacob said. “It was amazing. I was telling him about my uncle who traveled through Europe during WWII with Eisenhower.”
“They were throwing out names (of concentration camps) familiar to most people,” she added. “As soon as I said ‘Eisenhower,’ he knew which camp. That’s what makes him so good.”
She hopes local veterans will share their stories during the local event.
“So many times at these events, the spouse or children will thank him (the veteran),” Coury Jacob said. “They never heard that story. Some are hilarious and some are just so sad.”
At one event, DePastino remembers the wife of a World War II veteran shaking his hand.
“She said ‘thank you for doing this. I’ve been married for 60 years and never heard (her husband’s war stories),’” he said.
“I knew if we created an environment for veterans to share stories without judgment, the stories would come forward,” DePastino added.
“It was a healing moment for veterans to be able to connect with their families,” he continued.
