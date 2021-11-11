Cherished memories of a Belgian family who housed a World War II soldier have become precious mementos 77 years later for the serviceman’s family.
The items belonged to the late Frank Papa Sr. when he left for war in the 1940s. They are now safely back in the hands of Marlane and Stephanie Hosbach of New Castle,after the Belgian family kept and preserved them for seven decades.
The family took Papa into their home in a Belgian village one harsh winter while war was waging in Europe. A descendant of that family made it his mission for the past 25 years to find Papa’s daughter, Marlane, and his granddaughter, Stephanie, to return his two Bibles and part of his canteen to them.
Christophe Martin, who lives in Belgium, was the grandson of Léonie Cornet, who was born in 1912 in the Belgian village of Werpin, which has a population of about 60 people. The widowed Cornet was staying with her parents the winter of 1944 when the troops came through. It was not uncommon for soldiers to stay in civilian homes, Marlane had learned.
It was for one week, from Christmas Eve of 1944 to Jan. 1, 1945, that some American soldiers including Papa stayed at Martin’s grandparents’ house during that unusually cold winter.
His grandmother’s account was that during German conflict, the soldiers left very quickly, “which is probably why Mr. Papa left some of his belongings behind,” Martin wrote in a narrative. He had gleaned a lot of history about that time from a newsletter of the 84th Company, called Railsplitters, of which Papa was a member.
Martin’s grandmother sold her house in Belgium 50 years later — in 1993 — and gave Papa’s belongings to him for safekeeping. One of Papa’s Bibles had a 4-leaf clover pressed inside of it. Another one has a steel outside cover that reads, “May the Lord Be With You,” and a message inside the cover inscribed, “For my only brother, with love. From Sister Ge Ge. Please use this, brother.”
No one in the Belgian family had been able to translate the note, because no one spoke English there, Martin explained. The message asked that the Bible, if found, be sent back to a return address at Camp Howze in Texas.
Martin’s family through the years never knew whether Papa had been killed, was missing on the battlefield, or if he had survived the war. But unbeknownst to the Belgian family, Papa had returned home to New Castle with three bronze stars and lived a full life until he died on Jan. 22, 2016, at 94.
“My grandma was quite disappointed not to have been able to send these belongings sooner, and had kept them preciously,” Martin wrote, even though she had moved many times.
Martin’s own quest to find Papa or a family member started in 2010 — 15 years after his grandmother’s death — still not knowing whether he was dead or alive. Martin connected with a man named John Delahunt, whose father was in the same company as Papa. Delahunt provided information that Papa’s company was in Belgium for a week, and he also sent Martin a picture of his father with Papa holding a machine gun.
Delahunt also found Frank Papa’s address in New Castle.
Martin sent Papa a letter but got not response. In 2011, Delahunt contacted Papa’s son, Frank Papa Jr., who died a year later Aug. 20, 2012. When Martin sent the letter, the elder Papa was suffering memory loss, so that attempt came to a standstill.
In March this year, while in COVID-19 lockdown, Martin found the 84th Company’s Facebook page to attempt yet another connection.
He learned that Papa’s company as soldiers were heading to Werpin the night of Christmas Eve in 1944, walking through frozen woods through German lines, surrounded by the German army. He also found the company’s roster, which listed Papa as a Private, serving as a technician Second Grade, involved in Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe campaigns.
He learned upon finding Papa’s obituary that Frank Jr., was born on Jan. 16, 1945, and that Papa was at war in Europe while his wife was expecting their son.
In July this year, Martin got in touch with Mary Oppliger, the newsletter editor for the 84th Railsplitters, who put her in touch with Papa’s granddaughter, Stephanie, who lives in Shenango Township.
Finally, after 77 years — and having investigated 25 years — “these three precious objects got back where they belong,” he said.
Oppliger in an article she wrote for the newsletter, related that Werpin, Belgium, was an outpost for the U.S. Army in late 1944. She said it was common practice for families to have soldiers stay at their homes. Papa was 24 years old when he was in that area and his wife was pregnant with their son, she wrote.
Marlane Hosbach, finally connected with Martin, sent him the money to mail he father’s mementos to her and her daughter in the United States.
Papa, who was raised in West Pittsburg, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was a front-line witness to the death of Mussolini, his granddaughter, Stephanie Hosbach shared in a recent interview.
Her father entered the military at Camp Howze, Texas, and ended up in various countries in Europe during the war. For most of his military time in Europe, he was stationed in Germany, she said, adding that he didn’t talk much about his war experience.
When he returned home from the war, he lived and worked in New Castle, and he and his wife, Lena H. (Morgan) Papa raised his daughter Marlane and son, Frank Jr. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Marlane and Stephanie said they are thrilled to receive his belongings after so many years.
“I first got a letter two or three years ago from (Oppliger), who said a family in Belgium had things that belonged to my father,” Marlane said.
She said Martin’s grandmother in Belgium had kept the artifacts for decades, and his family rescued them when their home flooded earlier this year. Most things in their basement were ruined, his daughter said, but two small Bibles, including the one with his sister’s message and the one with the four-leafed clover pressed inside of it, were intact.
Marlane took care of both her brother and her father during their last years, and expressed her gratitude for the local Veterans Administration representatives for the help they gave her.
