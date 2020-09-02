A weekly food giveaway at New Hope Wesleyan Church geared towards veterans will continue on Thursday.
Veterans are invited to pick up food at 9 a.m. at 2300 Pulaski Road. The public will be served at 9:30 a.m.
Boxes of food are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Future food giveaways will occur at the same place and time on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17.
According to one of the food giveaway's organizers Hugh Coryea, the federal government has granted the operation the funds to continue for four more months but they have yet to receive the money.
The event, which gives away 30-pound boxes of produce and other food, launched on June 11 and has served hundreds of people.
