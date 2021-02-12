A weekly food giveaway at New Hope Wesleyan Church geared toward veterans will again distribute food Saturday morning.
Veterans are invited to pick up food starting at 9 a.m. at New Hope Wesleyan Church, 2300 Pulaski Road. The public will be served at 10 a.m.
The boxes will be filled with meat, dairy, produce and dry food. Those picking up food for veterans must show a veteran's identification.
