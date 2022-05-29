Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
– From “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae
“In Flanders Fields” has been around a long time.
But this year, it became new to Capt. Tom Patton.
Patton, a retired Navy dentist, was asked to read the poem at Saturday’s 126th annual New Bedford Memorial Day Program. It was written during World War I from the point of view of those who gave their lives in that conflict, and Patton was not at all unfamiliar with it.
And yet, he experienced what he called “a light bulb” moment when preparing to present it.
It began when he started to research “In Flanders Fields” and learned about the author, Canadian physician Lt. Col. John McCrae, who penned it after the funeral of friend and fellow soldier Lieutenant Alexis Helmer, who died in the Second Battle of Ypres.
It suddenly hit Patton that the poem’s third stanza did more than continue the lament of the first two. Rather, it was a challenge to the living.
“I never realized that,” Patton said, who then explained the meaning of each line.
“Where it says ‘Take up our quarrel with the foe,’ what they’re saying is, ‘this is a battle for freedom,” Patton said. “ ‘To you the living, from failing hands we throw’ — So they knew they were going down, so the torch is being passed.
“‘The torch be yours to hold it high. If you break faith with us who die’ — If we don’t do what they were doing, continue their mission — ‘we shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders Field.’ So their souls would not have rest if this is not done, if the next generation doesn’t pick up the torch, pick up the mantle of freedom.”
In other words, the dead are asking not simply to be remembered, but honored by the continued defense of freedom.
“When you look at it from the perspective of when it was written and how it was written, these words really mean a lot,” Patton said. “Then it’s one of those light bulb moments: ‘That’s why they read this every year.’
“How many times have people said, ‘Now we’re going to read ‘In Flanders Fields’ — OK, get it over with. It’s just something we read. But it’s more than that.”
Patton’s reading was part of a program at New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church, which followed a parade featuring veterans, fire trucks, Scout troops, candy tossed to kids, classic cars and the Wilmington High School marching band. The program included the dedication of a new plaque at the village's Memorial Park, listing 30 names of residents who had served between 1991 and 2021, as well as 16 whose names had been missed on previously dedicated plaques.
Ken Hanna, a Navy torpedoman’s mate and chief petty officer who spent 26 years in the service, also offered a reflection on the meaning of the holiday.
“Why are we here today?” Hanna said. “Why am I here today, or why are you here today. I like the parade, or I like the fire trucks, I like the band, I like the music, or just that I have always come for the Memorial Day service, for my grandfather, my father, my spouse, my son or daughter who was or is in the military.
“Those were my thoughts years ago. But why are we really here?”
Hanna then shared three stories related to his own experiences in the Navy. Each one ended in death.
•In the 1980s, Hanna served aboard the USS Jack Williams, which was named for a World War II Medal of Honor recipient. Williams, a pharmacist’s mate third class, earned that tribute posthumously after the Battle of Iwo Jima. While tending to the wounds of a Marine, Williams himself was shot but completed treating that Marine, as well as a second one, before heading to the rear to seek help with his own injuries. He never made it, being shot and killed by a Japanese sniper.
•In May 1986, Hanna’s ship had returned from a deployment, and its crew given time off to spend with their families. However, orders came for the captain to select one man to send as a replacement to another ship that was getting ready to head out. The captain made his choice, Hanna said, but then another sailor volunteered to take his place because the first man’s wife had given birth while he was on deployment. The captain approved the switch, and the volunteer — Gunners Mate Second Class Daniel Homicki — was one of 37 sailors killed when the ship — the USS Stark — was struck by two Exocet missiles in the Persian Gulf on May 17, 1987.
•On July 18, 1968, Spec 5 Billy Lee Cook was one of four men who lost their lives in Vietnam while on a mine-clearing mission on Thunder Road.
“There are many other similar stories that need to be remembered and shared,” Hanna said. “ So why are we here today? It is to enjoy the parade, the fire trucks, the band, the music, the veterans who are here, family and friends — and the ceremony that is made possible because of men like Jack Williams, Daniel Homicki and Billy Lee Cook and over 1,200,000 others who have given their lives for us to have these freedoms.”
