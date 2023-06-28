The veterinarian clinic of Dr. Alyce Marcotuli has moved from Neshannock Township to New Wilmington while also changing its name.
Agape Veterinary Clinic, formerly the Marcotuli Vet Clinic, moved June 19 to 119 S. Chestnut St. in New Wilmington.
The clinic was previously located at 3030 Wilmington Road in the township. That building is now up for sale.
The clinic still has Marcotuli and the same staff, and the same phone number at (724) 654-3147.
