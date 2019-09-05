Verizon will install two utility poles to improve internet services in New Wilmington
Richard Hanson of Verizon Wireless on Monday told borough council small cell poles, about the size of utility poles, will be installed by the internet provider at two locations in the borough's right of way.
Locations selected are at 134 N. Lincoln St. at Wood Street near the high school and at a parking lot off Maple Street, near Westminster College. One pole, he said, would be 39 feet tall, the other 34 feet.
The measure was unanimously approved by council members. Verizon, Hanson said, would be responsible for maintenance.
The new poles will not replace the large cell towers that dot the landscape.
"We're having a capacity issue," Hanson said. "We can't get any more receptors on the antenna."
With more Facebook users and more need for data transfers, he said, mobile device customers are noticing or will experience problems including slow service and dropped calls, especially in areas around schools, colleges and hospitals where data transfer use is at a peak.
"The solution we've seen in the big cities is to install more poles, especially with the anticipated arrival of 5G," he said.
5G stands for fifth-generation cellular wireless technology. This development will provide greater speed to move more data, lower latency to make it more responsive, and the ability to connect a lot more devices at once including sensors and smart devices. Each generation is defined by its data transmission speeds and by a break in encoding methods that make it incompatible with the previous generation.
5G is expected to be available in a year of two, Hanson said.
The small cell poles, he said, can not be in line with existing utility poles, but located across the street. Being on the right-of-way, he added, would be a savings to the company. He said the company pays a fee to landowners when existing antenna towers are placed on private property. No fee would be required if placed on the right-of-way.
Council also:
•Will recognize two long-time borough employees who have announced retirement plans. A luncheon will be held on Sept. 27. to honor borough building employee Virginia Hammerschmidt who will retire after 37 years and Mark Bowersox of the maintenance department who is retiring after 38 years.
•Agreed to send Requests for Proposals for garbage collection services. The borough currently contracts with Tri-County in Grove City, whose contract expires in December. Council said they want a contract in place by Jan. 1, 2020.
•Acted to resolve a stormwater issue on Beechwood Road. Council said a resident, experiencing a water problem, dug a trench on Westminster College property, diverting water away from him but onto the property of another resident. The ditch as been filled in.
•Will continue to study water issues on Waugh Avenue prior to replacing sewer lines.
•Discussed resolving delinquent accounts of electric customers. Payment schedules were approved for several customers and council agreed to begin termination of service to two customers if no agreement can be reached.
•Considered changes in the borough's electric provider AMP/NEXTERA, and if it will remain with the current meter-reading system or make changes.
•Renamed the main street of the Shenango Presbyterian Home's development Stonecreek Lane. A crossing street will be known as Stonecreek Trail. This is being done at the request of the 911 Center which requires that all streets have a unique name.
•Vince Buonpane, the borough's new, part-time police officer was introduced to council. Tuesday was his first day on the job. A former Marine, who served two tours overseas and served in 21 countries, Buonpane also works part-time for Shenango and New Beaver police departments.
•Approved plans by Westminster College to create a new soccer field at McClure's Run on the east side of Market Street at the location of an existing softball field. The softball field will be relocated, said John Galbo of Taylor Engineering. Also approved was plans to expand the Hoyt Science building, adding 8,844 square feet to update the chemistry lab.
