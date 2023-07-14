The deadline to sign up to be a vendor for the upcoming Freedom Fair & Fireworks Festival is Wednesday.
The festival is set to return from noon to 10 p.m. July 29 from Riverwalk Park to South Mercer Street in downtown New Castle.
To register as a vendor, contact event organizer Shelley Vendemia at (724) 652-5144, ext. 181.
