A man driving a Hyundai sedan struck three North Hill telephone poles before crashing into a fourth and snapping it in half on Sunday night.
The crash happened in the 1500 block of Highland Avenue at the intersection of Sumner Avenue with the car traveling south around 9:15 p.m. The man was taken from the scene by ambulance.
Responding to the scene were the New Castle fire and police departments and the Neshannock Township fire department.
