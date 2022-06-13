A bear cub was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 376 in North Beaver Township early Monday, according to state police.
State turnpike police in Gibsonia said they received a call around 6:15 a.m. from the New Castle station, reporting a bear cub had been hit and was lying on the road. The turnpike police then contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission to remove it, according to a spokesman from the Gibsonia station.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy of the New Castle station reported the bear had been hit near the Mount Jackson toll interchange. He said the driver who hit the bear did not stop and was not identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.