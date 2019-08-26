Shenango Township police said said a vehicle, traveling on Route 388 about 2 a.m. on Sunday became disabled after apparently striking an embankment and spinning out of control.
Police said the driver left his vehicle on the highway and apparently sought medical attention. That vehicle, officers said, was later hit by a Honda Pilot SUV traveling on Route 388 about 4 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.