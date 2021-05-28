SHIPPENSBURG — Lawrence County is bringing home two gold medals and 17 overall from Friday's Class 2A track and field championship meet.
Wilmington's Connor Vass-Gal and the Lady Greyhounds' 1600 relay teams each won events at Friday's state track meet.
Vass-Gal, the top seed in the shot put, won his event with a throw of 62-6 1/4 after finishing in second place as a sophomore in 2019. The Youngstown State-bound senior came up short on his goal of resetting the state record of 64-10 3/4, but won a silver medal in the discus as a consolation.
The Wilmington girls 1600 relay team of Bekka Book, Lizzie Miles, Lindsey Martineau and Grace Mason won their race with a time of 4:01.95 for the other gold medal from the day.
Martineau was one of four county athletes to win silver medals, coming in second in the 300 hurdles. She joined with Vass-Gal, Shenango's Emma Callahan in the shot put and Mohawk's Hannah McDanel in the 100 dash.
Martineau and McDanel each won three medals on the day.
For more, see pages C1-C3.
