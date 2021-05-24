Vass-Gal, Martineau star at track championships

From staff reports
SLIPPERY ROCK — Wilmington’s Connor Vass-Gal and Lindsey Martineau each had collected their share of hardware at Saturday’s District 10 track and field championship meet.
Vass-Gal, a senior, swept the shot put and discus at Slippery Rock University. He set a school record in the shot put and was close to a district record. Meanwhile, Martineau claimed both hurdle events then ran legs on two champion relay teams to win four total golds.
Both Vass-Gal and Martineau enter this weekend’s state championship meet as No. 1 seeds, with Vass-Gal entering with the best throw in the shot put and Martineau and 400 relay teammates Becka Book, Grace Mason and Lizzie Miles with the fastest time.
Both Wilmington teams finished second in the team standings Saturday.
For details, see pages B1-B2.
