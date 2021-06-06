A summer playground program aimed at involving youth with a variety of activity providers will launch next month.
The program, sponsored by the New Castle Blueprint Communities Council in partnership with New Visions for Lawrence County, is open to children ages 6 to 13 and will run from July 6 through Aug. 13.
Activities ranging from arts and crafts and reading to gardening, sports and games will be offered from four locations in each corner of the city. They include Park Avenue Playground on the corner of Park Avenue and North Mercer Street on the North Hill; Muff Sallie Playground on the corner of Big Run Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on the South Side (near the New Castle Playhouse); Farrell Playground atop the hill on the corner of Connor and Court Street (turn onto Chestnut to enter from McClain Street) on the East Side; and Bollinger Playground on the corner of North and Lowry streets near St. Paul’s Baptist Church on the West Side.
The program is a collaboration between a number of community partners including:
•Arts & Education at the Hoyt: Youth can create mixed media gardens, zentangled self-portraits, paint-by-number murals, spin art and spinning tops, lighting bug watercolors and more.
•New Castle Public Library: Youth can explore how reading can “Color Your World” through books, crafts and STEAM activities.
•Lawrence County YMCA: Youth can experience a variety of whole body health activities ranging from portable pickleball, cornhole and coloring to soccer, music and more.
•Lawrence County Community Action Partnership: Youth can learn where their food comes from, how to plant and grow it, and the best way to fill their plates through crafts and taste testing.
•City Church: Youth can make paint-by-number murals to color public spaces.
•Lawrence County Crisis Shelter: Youth can learn how to build healthy relationships and set healthy boundaries with stories, art, music and more.
•New Castle Police Department: Youth can challenge the boys (and girls) in blue to a game of basketball, volleyball, badminton or horseshoes.
“This is a great example of the collective impact we can make by working together,” said Chris Frye, New Castle mayor and Blueprint Communities president. "I commend the partners for exposing our youth to a such a wide variety of activities.”
All materials are included, and youth will receive a bagged lunch, compliments of the Lawrence County Summer Food Program, administered by LCCAP, before they leave
Times vary according to location. Scheduling and registration information may be found at https://hoytartcenter.org/playground/. While registration is requested, walk-ins are welcome. Activities will be cancelled in the event of rain, and lunch served from the YMCA’s downtown location.
The program is supported by the Three Rivers Community Foundation in Pittsburgh. The foundation advances social change through grantmaking, advocacy, and capacity development for grassroots and other organizations.
Blueprint Communities is an initiative backed by the FHLBank to create momentum for revitalizing older communities and neighborhoods by building strong local leadership, collaboration and development capacity; developing sound local and regional planning skills; and encouraging coordinated investments in targeted communities by public and private funders. New Castle was one of six communities designated as a Blueprint Community in 2014.
