The New Castle zoning hearing board approved two variance requests regarding the proposed Dollar General store in Mahoningtown.
The proposed store, developed by MSP Properties of Pennsylvania LP, would be located in the area of 109 North Liberty St. between West Wabash Avenue and West Cherry Street, located in the C-1 General Business District in the Seventh Ward of New Castle.
The first variance approved was reducing the front building setback from both Cherry Street and Wabash Avenue from 15 feet to 7.5 feet.
The second variance approved was increasing the high screening fence in the front yard from three feet to six feet, which will be used for storing garbage.
Board Solicitor Christopher Papa said MSP Properties met the requirements for the variance requests, while stating there was no opposition from the public regarding the proposed store at the meeting.
The proposed store would be 9,100 square feet with 23 parking spaces and have an average of 675 daily vehicles coming to and from the store.
The board previously approved a variance request regarding the amount of parking spaces, while during its March meeting, the New Castle planning commission recommended the development plan and subdivision consolidation plan that would consolidate seven lots in the area to one.
The development plan and lot consolidation plan for the proposed store have not yet been approved by city council.
The Lawrence County planning commission recommended against approving the development of the store, feeling the space is not big enough for the type of store wanting to be built, specifically for delivery trucks, and the amount of parking spaces is half of the required 46.
The zoning hearing board also approved a request from The Ladies of the Dukes, located at 1114 N. Croton Ave., to allow off-street parking at 1119 and 1123 N. Croton Ave.
