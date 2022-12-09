Vape detectors and hallway cameras are now part of the Laurel School District.
The detectors have been installed at Laurel Middle/High School to help detect vaping smoke and catch those who smoke in the bathrooms.
Superintendent Leonard Rich said the idea of the detectors have been discussed by district administration for awhile.
“We thought this would be an effective intervention,” Rich said.
Rich said there is not necessarily an increase in students who are vaping.
Rather, he said there are modern vape products and devices that do not leave as “pungent” an odor as cigarettes, or even past vape products, and the smoke from vaping doesn’t last as long as cigarette smoke.
Cameras are not allowed to be placed in bathrooms for privacy reasons, but Rich said the cameras are placed outside the bathrooms to see which students come and go when a vape detector goes off.
He said just because a student is in a bathroom when a detector goes off does not mean they are automatically guilty by association, as an investigation would need to be conducted.
The school board recently updated its drug and alcohol policy to include vaping. If a student is caught vaping they would be given a three day out of school suspension and be referred to Magisterial District Judge Richard Russo.
If a student keeps getting caught, a more progressive punishment would be considered based on their past disciplinary record.
In other district news, five students — Sydney Alfera, Mitchell Badger, Anna McCosby, Riley Miller and Kaylee Shaner were named to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Honors Band.
Also, Susan Hardisky was hired as an elementary school teacher at a salary of $52,787 a year.
The school board thanked the high school’s PEER leadership team for making 50 “turkey boxes” or meals for 50 district families for Thanksgiving.
