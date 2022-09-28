New Castle police are looking for information about who damaged the greens and uprooted flag poles at Sylvan Heights Golf Course during the past weekend.
According to a police report, six flag poles were removed and six greens were damaged by an ATV around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The manager told police the six poles were recovered from a pond.
Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact the police at (724) 656-3570, or they may leave a tip on the tip site online at newcastlepd.com.
